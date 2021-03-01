Helicopter Crash in Central China Kills 5, Damages Houses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) A helicopter dispatched to increase precipitation in the central Chinese Jiangxi province crashed into houses in a rural area and killed all five people aboard, the local weather forecast bureau said on Monday.

"At 03:19 p.m.

[7:19 GMT] on March 1, a helicopter with the serial number B-10GD from the Beidahuang General Aviation Corporation was carrying out precipitation boost missions when it crashed into Ji'an county and caused fire to houses in the area," the Jiangxi Provincial Weather Bureau said in a statement.

All of the five crew members on the helicopter died in the crash, while a villager in one of the three damaged houses was injured, the statement said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.