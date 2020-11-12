UrduPoint.com
Helicopter Crash In Egypt's Sinai Kills 6 US Peacekeepers, 1 Czech - Multinational Force

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 08:39 PM

Eight peacekeepers from the United States, France and the Czech Republic have been killed in a helicopter crash in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Eight peacekeepers from the United States, France and the Czech Republic have been killed in a helicopter crash in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are deeply saddened to report that eight uniformed MFO members were killed; six US citizens, one French, and one Czech," the statement said.

Another MFO member survived and was medically evacuated, the statement also said.

The MFO will conduct an investigation of the accident, which took place during a routine mission in Egypt's area of Sharm el-Sheikh, the statement added.

More Stories From World

