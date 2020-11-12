UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Helicopter Crash In Egypt's Sinai Kills 6 US Peacekeepers - Multinational Force

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 09:47 PM

Helicopter Crash in Egypt's Sinai Kills 6 US Peacekeepers - Multinational Force

Eight peacekeepers from the United States, France and the Czech Republic have been killed in a helicopter crash in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Eight peacekeepers from the United States, France and the Czech Republic have been killed in a helicopter crash in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are deeply saddened to report that eight uniformed MFO members were killed; six US citizens, one French, and one Czech," the statement said.

Another MFO member survived and was evacuated, the statement also said.

The MFO said it will conduct an investigation of the accident, which took place during a routine mission in Egypt's area of Sharm el-Sheikh, and there is no reason to suggest the crash was not an accident.

"At this point, there is no information to indicate the crash was anything except an accident," the statement said.

The Egyptian authorities are cooperating with Israeli counterparts in the recovery efforts, the statement added.

The peacekeeping force, consisting of over 1,000 personnel from 13 countries, oversees the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel reached in 1978.

Related Topics

Accident Israel Egypt France Czech Republic United States From Agreement

Recent Stories

Air pollution may up chronic lung disease in young ..

2 minutes ago

Libyan Government Says 5+5 Military Commission Fai ..

3 minutes ago

US Terror Suspect Pleads Guilty to Supporting Isla ..

3 minutes ago

KPK Energy Department to sell electricity to bulk ..

6 minutes ago

ATC awards three times death sentence to accused o ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's GDP Fell 3.6% Year-on-Year in Q3 After De ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.