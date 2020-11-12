Eight peacekeepers from the United States, France and the Czech Republic have been killed in a helicopter crash in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Eight peacekeepers from the United States, France and the Czech Republic have been killed in a helicopter crash in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are deeply saddened to report that eight uniformed MFO members were killed; six US citizens, one French, and one Czech," the statement said.

Another MFO member survived and was evacuated, the statement also said.

The MFO said it will conduct an investigation of the accident, which took place during a routine mission in Egypt's area of Sharm el-Sheikh, and there is no reason to suggest the crash was not an accident.

"At this point, there is no information to indicate the crash was anything except an accident," the statement said.

The Egyptian authorities are cooperating with Israeli counterparts in the recovery efforts, the statement added.

The peacekeeping force, consisting of over 1,000 personnel from 13 countries, oversees the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel reached in 1978.