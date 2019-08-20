UrduPoint.com
Helicopter Crash In Greece Leaves No Survivors - Mayor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 08:32 PM

A private helicopter crashed into the sea near the Greek island of Poros on Tuesday, leaving no survivors, the mayor in the nearby town of Galatas said

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) A private helicopter crashed into the sea near the Greek island of Poros on Tuesday, leaving no survivors, the mayor in the nearby town of Galatas said.

"No survivors," Konstantinos Karagiannis said.

The helicopter was reportedly carrying a pilot and two passengers a woman and a child from Russia. It took off in Galatas and was heading for an airport near Athens.

An eye witness told the state ERT broadcaster that it began spinning and exploded. It crashed through electric cables, leaving the island without power.

A Super Puma helicopter, coast guards and private boats are searching for the people from the crashed helicopter.

