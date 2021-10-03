Helicopter Crash in Moscow Region Kills Three People - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Three people died after a Robinson Helicopter crashed in the Moscow Region on Sunday, the Russian Emergency Services said.

Rescuers received a message about the helicopter crash in Lytkarino town at 17:18 GMT.

"At 19.41, information was received that a Robinson R-44 helicopter crashed in a forest in ZIL-Gorodok, Lytkarino (town) during a training flight. There was no fire. Three people died as a result of the accident," the emergency services said in a statement.