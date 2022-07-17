(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) Four people died when a helicopter belonging to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) crashed in the US state of New Mexico, law enforcement officials said on Sunday.

"Preliminary information indicates that 3 BCSO personnel and 1 Bernalillo County Fire employee were onboard at the time of the crash.

There are no known survivors. These personnel were headed back to Albuquerque after assisting fire crews with the East Mesa Fire," the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

The crash took place on Saturday afternoon.

Police officers along with BCSO representatives were deployed to the scene. The investigation is underway.