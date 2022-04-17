UrduPoint.com

Helicopter Crash In Russia's South Kills 1 - EMERCOM

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Helicopter Crash in Russia's South Kills 1 - EMERCOM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) One person died as a result of a helicopter crashing during landing after cropland works in Russia's Krasnodar Territory, the regional office of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said on Sunday.

"At 12:30 local time (03:30 GMT), emergency control room operators of EMERCOM's Crisis Management in the Krasnodar Territory received a message from the Operational Duty Officer of the Public Safety Answering Center of Mostovsky District that a Mi-2 helicopter, which was performing works over agricultural land, crashed in the field when it was approaching the ground for landing. As a result of the crash, unfortunately, one person died," the statement said.

Up to 17 EMERCOM rescuers and eight units of machinery are working at the site. The situation is monitored by the EMERCOM Main Office for the Krasnodar Territory.

