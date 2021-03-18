Helicopter crash kills nine in central Afghanistan

At least nine people were killed when a military helicopter crashed in central Afghanistan, the defence ministry said Thursday

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :At least nine people were killed when a military helicopter crashed in central Afghanistan, the defence ministry said Thursday.

The crash happened on Wednesday night in a volatile district in Wardak province, where Afghan forces and local militias have bitterly fought.

"As a result of the incident, four crew members and five security forces" were killed, the MoD said in a statement.

"The ministry of defense is investigating the cause of the crash."