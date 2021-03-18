Helicopter Crash Kills Nine In Central Afghanistan
Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 01:06 PM
At least nine people were killed when a military helicopter crashed in central Afghanistan, the defence ministry said Thursday
The crash happened on Wednesday night in a volatile district in Wardak province, where Afghan forces and local militias have bitterly fought.
"As a result of the incident, four crew members and five security forces" were killed, the MoD said in a statement.
"The ministry of defense is investigating the cause of the crash."