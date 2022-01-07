(@FahadShabbir)

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) A helicopter made a hard landing in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, leaving two people dead and one more injured, the regional transport investigators department said on Friday.

"A private helicopter was making a flight from Ufa to the village of Pavlovka. There were three people on board, two of them sustained injuries, one died," the department said in a statement shortly after the crash.

One of the injured died while being transported to a local hospital, a source in the regional health ministry told Sputnik early on Friday.

"One person died at the scene and another in the ambulance. A third person was lightly injured and refused to be hospitalized," the source said.

The regional emergencies authority told Sputnik that the deceased men were in their 30s and 50s. The survivor is in his 40s. Doctors described his condition as moderate.

The incident took place in the Blagoveshchensky District of Bashkortostan late on Thursday. Causes remain unknown.