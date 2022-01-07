UrduPoint.com

Helicopter Crash Lands In Russia's Bashkortostan, Leaving 2 Dead - Investigators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 12:55 PM

Helicopter Crash Lands in Russia's Bashkortostan, Leaving 2 Dead - Investigators

A helicopter made a hard landing in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, leaving two people dead and one more injured, the regional transport investigators department said on Friday

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) A helicopter made a hard landing in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, leaving two people dead and one more injured, the regional transport investigators department said on Friday.

"A private helicopter was making a flight from Ufa to the village of Pavlovka. There were three people on board, two of them sustained injuries, one died," the department said in a statement shortly after the crash.

One of the injured died while being transported to a local hospital, a source in the regional health ministry told Sputnik early on Friday.

"One person died at the scene and another in the ambulance. A third person was lightly injured and refused to be hospitalized," the source said.

The regional emergencies authority told Sputnik that the deceased men were in their 30s and 50s. The survivor is in his 40s. Doctors described his condition as moderate.

The incident took place in the Blagoveshchensky District of Bashkortostan late on Thursday. Causes remain unknown.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Russia Died Ufa From

Recent Stories

Inflation will come down in next two to three mont ..

Inflation will come down in next two to three months

9 minutes ago
 From stability to turmoil — what's going on in K ..

From stability to turmoil — what's going on in Kazakhstan

35 minutes ago
 Man killed on road in sargodha

Man killed on road in sargodha

2 minutes ago
 Usman Buzdar seeks report on killing of JI's leade ..

Usman Buzdar seeks report on killing of JI's leader

2 minutes ago
 Onyx manufactures exports witness 45.26 % increase ..

Onyx manufactures exports witness 45.26 % increase

2 minutes ago
 Excise police arrest two narcotics dealers

Excise police arrest two narcotics dealers

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.