Helicopter Crash on Hawaii Island Claims Lives of 4 People - Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Four people died in a helicopter crash on the Hawaii island of Kauai, the US officials said, as cited by NBS news.

According to the broadcaster, the crash happened on Tuesday near the Pacific Missile Range Facility.

The helicopter Sikorsky S-61N was conducting training operations under the Croman Corporation's contract.

"NTSB is investigating the Feb. 22, 2022, crash of a Sikorsky S-61N helicopter near Kekaha, Hawaii," the US National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) said on Wednesday.

Croman Corporation provides government entities with helicopters and crews. The Sikorsky S61N helicopter is used for passengers and cargo flights by the military and government.