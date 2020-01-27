UrduPoint.com
Helicopter Crash That Killed Bryant Also Killed His Daughter, Her Teammate, Pilot- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The helicopter crash that killed five-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter also took the lives of Gianna Maria Bryant's teammate and that teammate's parent, as well as the pilot, NBC confirms.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the Calabasas helicopter crash killed all five people on board.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter on Sunday that Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria, were on their way to a travel basketball game when their helicopter crashed.

"NBC news can confirm Kobe's 13-year-old daughter Gianna was on board along with a teammate of hers and that teammate's parent. Pilot also dead. Five total. Five lives cut far too short," MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

