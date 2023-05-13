BRYANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) A helicopter crashed and caught fire in the Klintsy district in Russia's Bryansk region on Saturday, a source in emergency services told Sputnik, adding that the firefighting efforts are underway.

"There has been an accident, a (helicopter) fall, firefighting operations are underway," the source said.

The fire is located on the outskirts of the town of Klintsy, the source added.

The helicopter debris damaged some houses, but no civilians were killed or seriously injured in the incident, according to preliminary information, the source said.