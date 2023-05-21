Helicopter Crashes in Afghanistan, Both Pilots Killed - Sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) A helicopter belonging to the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) has crashed in Afghanistan's Samangan province, killing both pilots, local security sources told Sputnik on Sunday.

The crash was caused by the helicopter's collision with an electricity line, the sources said.

There are no further details about casualties.

The Taliban came to power in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as foreign troops were leaving the country after almost 20 years of US military presence in the country.