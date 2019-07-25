UrduPoint.com
Helicopter Crashes In Mexican State Of Michoacan, Leaving 4 People Killed - Governor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:10 AM

Helicopter Crashes in Mexican State of Michoacan, Leaving 4 People Killed - Governor

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) A police officer, an official and two pilots died on Wednesday as a result of a helicopter crash in the southern Mexican state of Michoacan, state's Governor Silvano Aureoles Conejo said.

"I regret to say that state's police officer Jose Martin Godoy Castro, head of the social insurance system German Ortega as well as two pilots were on board of the crashed helicopter.

No one survived," the governor wrote on his Twitter page.

He added that the bad weather was likely to be the cause of the incident but pointed out the need to wait for the results of the official investigation.

