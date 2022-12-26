UrduPoint.com

Helicopter Crashes In Niger's Capital, Killing 3 Servicemen - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Helicopter Crashes in Niger's Capital, Killing 3 Servicemen - Reports

A transport helicopter of the Niger army crashed at the international airport in the country's capital city, Niamey, killing three servicemen, local media reported on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) A transport helicopter of the Niger army crashed at the international airport in the country's capital city, Niamey, killing three servicemen, local media reported on Monday.

The incident took place at 09:00 GMT, the Actu Niger news outlet reported.

The Mil Mi-17 transport helicopter, carrying three people, crashed on landing, the report said.

The helicopter caught fire but it was quickly extinguished, according to the report.

