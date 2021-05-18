MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) At least one person was killed and two others were injured when a Robinson helicopter crashed in Russia's Arkhangelsk Region, local investigative authorities said.

"A criminal case has been initiated ... over the crash of a helicopter near the Mudyugskiy island in Arkhangelsk region," the investigators said.

According to preliminary information, a Robinson helicopter crash was reported on Monday, at around 21:25 local time (18:25 GMT). One person was killed as a result, two others were injured, while another person remains missing.

According to the Russian emergencies ministry, the injured people are in serious condition.

A search and rescue operation is currently underway in the area of the crash, with around two dozen people and six units of equipment involved.