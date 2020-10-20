A Robinson helicopter crashed in the Vologda region in the northwest of Russia, the two people considered to have died in the crash are the head of tourist company and the president of a helicopter company, a source in the regional government told Sputnik on Tuesday

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) A Robinson helicopter crashed in the Vologda region in the northwest of Russia, the two people considered to have died in the crash are the head of tourist company and the president of a helicopter company, a source in the regional government told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to a source close to the law enforcement, one body was found, the others may be inside the helicopter which was carried along by the river.

The helicopter damaged the local power network when falling and briefly left several villages without electricity.