Helicopter Crashes In Russia's Vologda Region, 2 Expected Dead - Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:17 PM

Helicopter Crashes in Russia's Vologda Region, 2 Expected Dead - Source

A Robinson helicopter crashed in the Vologda region in the northwest of Russia, the two people considered to have died in the crash are the head of tourist company and the president of a helicopter company, a source in the regional government told Sputnik on Tuesday

According to a source close to the law enforcement, one body was found, the others may be inside the helicopter which was carried along by the river.

According to a source close to the law enforcement, one body was found, the others may be inside the helicopter which was carried along by the river.

The helicopter damaged the local power network when falling and briefly left several villages without electricity.

More Stories From World

