Helicopter Crashes In South Korea - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Helicopter Crashes in South Korea - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) A helicopter has crashed near a Buddhist temple in South Korea's northeastern county of Yangyang, located in Gangwon Province, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports.

Two people are presumed dead following the crash, which occurred at around 10:50 a.

m. local time (01:50 GMT) on Sunday, Yonhap said, citing fire officials.

There is a risk of additional explosions following the initial crash and the resulting fire, Yonhap specified.

A search for survivors is underway.

