Helicopter Crashes In US State Of Alabama - Sheriff Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 03:50 AM

Helicopter Crashes in US State of Alabama - Sheriff Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) A helicopter crashed near Huntsville in the US state of Alabama, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

"Madison County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a helicopter crash. The area affected is Highway 53 near Burwell Road.

We anticipate evening traffic to experience heavy delays in this area throughout the evening," the Madison County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.

According to multiple media reports, the accident took place just before 3 p.m. (20:00 GMT) on Wednesday when the helicopter went down near the town of Harvest.

No cars have been reported hit as a result of the crash so far.

BNO news, citing a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), reported that it was a military helicopter.

