Helicopter Crashes Into Hotel Roof In Northeastern Australia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) A helicopter crashed into the roof of a Hilton hotel in northeastern Australia on Monday, police said, igniting a blaze atop the building and forcing a mass evacuation.
Mangled pieces of the helicopter's propeller landed in the hotel's pool, said an emergency services official, adding that one man was treated at the scene with life-threatening injuries.
Hundreds of patrons were evacuated from the DoubleTree by Hilton, in the tropical northern city of Cairns, after the helicopter crashed around 1:50 am local time.
Images showed a bright plume of fire blazing on the hotel's roof.
"They just flew into that building," a female voice says in a video shared on social media that captured the aftermath, as sirens blare in the background.
"Madness, man. Shivers. People were living in that. It smashed right in."
Queensland Ambulance supervisor Caitlin Denning said the aircraft's propellers had "dislodged".
"One landed on the Cairns Esplanade and there was a second propeller located in the hotel pool on the bottom floor and it was on fire," she told local media.
Queensland police said "there were no injuries sustained by people on the ground".
Cairns is a popular tourist hub that offers a gateway to Australia's famed Great Barrier Reef.
A team of government investigators from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau have been dispatched to the crash site.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
More Stories From World
-
Venezuela opposition calls for worldwide protests for election 'truth'20 minutes ago
-
Helicopter crashes into hotel roof in northeast Australia20 minutes ago
-
Venezuela opposition calls for worldwide protests for election 'truth'21 minutes ago
-
Russian army concedes Ukraine advances in Kursk offensive30 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal results30 minutes ago
-
Romanian gymnast Barbosu to be awarded Chiles' Olympic floor bronze: IOC30 minutes ago
-
Seine-sational! Paris bids triumphant 'au revoir' to Olympics1 hour ago
-
Russian army concedes Ukraine advances in Kursk offensive1 hour ago
-
Israel expands evacuation order in Gaza’s Khan Yunis, 75,000 flee2 hours ago
-
Seine-sational! Paris bids triumphant 'au revoir' to Olympics2 hours ago
-
Helicopter crashes into hotel roof in northeast Australia2 hours ago
-
Korda, Popyrin knock out seeds to reach Montreal semi-finals2 hours ago