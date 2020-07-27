UrduPoint.com
Helicopter Crashes Into Tree In Southern Spain, Incident Kills 2 People Aboard - Reports

Mon 27th July 2020 | 07:28 PM



Two people aboard a private helicopter died after it hit a tree in Spain's southern Seville province on Monday, media reported

According to the Europa Press news agency, the incident occurred in the Pedrera municipality of Seville at around 08:00 local time [06:00 GMT].

According to the Europa Press news agency, the incident occurred in the Pedrera municipality of Seville at around 08:00 local time [06:00 GMT].

The doctors who rushed to the scene confirmed that two people died.

Pedrera Mayor Antonio Nogales told Europa Press that the helicopter was flying too low, but the reason for this remained unknown.

More Stories From World

