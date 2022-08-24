UrduPoint.com

Helicopter Evacuating People From Drifting Barges In Russia's Khabarovsk Region - EMERCOM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 01:00 PM

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Russia started a helicopter rescue operation to evacuate fishermen who found themselves stranded on their barges in the Khabarovsk Territory in the country's Far East, a regional office of Russia's ministry of emergency situations (EMERCOM) said.

According to the agency, four barges with their tugboats were unmoored in the Nikolayevsky district of the Khabarovsk Territory due to choppy seas on Wednesday. Two of the vessels are floating loose in the north of the Amur estuary, closer to the Sakhalin Gulf, while two others were pushed south and are now near the Sakhalin coast.

There are 124 people aboard the vessels.

"At 15:27 local time (05:37), a Mi-8 helicopter of EMERCOM arrived in the Nikolayevsky district, where barges with a tug are drifting. Rescuers lift the crew members of the fishing vessels aboard the aircraft with a descent device. The first 15 people have already been taken aboard," the regional EMERCOM office said, adding that the rescued fishermen would be taken to the Ozerpakh village in the Nikolayevsky district.

Two tugboats from the district capital, Nikolayevsk-on-Amur, and the town of De-Kastri are also on their way to the search and rescue area.

