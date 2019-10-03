Construction for helicopter hangars at Russia's Hmeimim air base in Syria's Latakia province is proceeding as scheduled and will be completed by next month, the project manager of the main military construction directorate for special facilities, Mikhail Musayev, said

HMEIMIM (Syria) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Construction for helicopter hangars at Russia's Hmeimim air base in Syria's Latakia province is proceeding as scheduled and will be completed by next month, the project manager of the main military construction directorate for special facilities, Mikhail Musayev, said.

"As part of a state contract, we are preparing shelters for helicopters of the Russian Armed Forces at Hmeimim air base. Each shelter is a unitized metal hangar, protected by armored sheets on three sides from weapons, including mines. Both Russian and Syrian specialists are involved in the construction. The work is on schedule, without delay. The commissioning is slated for November 2019," Musayev told reporters.

According to him, the state contract also entails two new roads being built and one more being redone.

Russia launched a military operation against terrorist groups in Syria in September 2015 at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad. On December 11, 2017, Russian leader Vladimir Putin ordered the withdrawal of a significant portion of Russian troops from the country, a week after announcing that the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) had been defeated in Syria. However, Russian troops have remained at their naval facility in the city of Tartus and Hmeimim air base in order to continue helping maintain security.