Helicopter Hard Landing in Kazakhstan Results in 4 Killed, 2 Injured - Aviation Authority

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) At least four people were killed, and another two were injured as a result of a helicopter hard landing in west Kazakhstan that was flying over an oil trunk pipeline, the Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations said that a Mi-8 helicopter made a hard landing during a flyby of the main oil pipeline. According to the preliminary data, it was reported that there were no victims as a result of the emergency.

"According to the latest data, the search group of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reached the helicopter. Four people were killed, two were injured," the CAC said in a statement.