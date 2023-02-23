UrduPoint.com

Helicopter Hard Landing In Kazakhstan Results In 4 Killed, 2 Injured - Aviation Authority

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Helicopter Hard Landing in Kazakhstan Results in 4 Killed, 2 Injured - Aviation Authority

At least four people were killed, and another two were injured as a result of a helicopter hard landing in west Kazakhstan that was flying over an oil trunk pipeline, the Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Thursday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) At least four people were killed, and another two were injured as a result of a helicopter hard landing in west Kazakhstan that was flying over an oil trunk pipeline, the Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations said that a Mi-8 helicopter made a hard landing during a flyby of the main oil pipeline. According to the preliminary data, it was reported that there were no victims as a result of the emergency.

"According to the latest data, the search group of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reached the helicopter. Four people were killed, two were injured," the CAC said in a statement.

Related Topics

Injured Oil Kazakhstan Industry

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Chairman of Tran ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Chairman of Transitional Sovereign Council in ..

8 minutes ago
 Standard of developed nation measured through libr ..

Standard of developed nation measured through libraries in their country: Dr. Sh ..

35 seconds ago
 NHMP signs MoUs to facilitate medical employees

NHMP signs MoUs to facilitate medical employees

37 seconds ago
 Adviser of Iran's Sports Minister Killed in Choppe ..

Adviser of Iran's Sports Minister Killed in Chopper Crash in South of Country- A ..

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of firing incident

3 minutes ago
 Widow gets dues of group insurance, job for daught ..

Widow gets dues of group insurance, job for daughter after ombudsman intervenes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.