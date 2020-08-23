UrduPoint.com
Helicopter Lands On Territory Of Presidential Palace In Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 09:50 PM

Helicopter Lands on Territory of Presidential Palace in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) A helicopter landed on Sunday on the premises of the presidential palace in the Belarusian capital, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Earlier, the correspondent reported that protesters approached the residence, where riot police were deployed.

The helicopter flew from central Minsk and, after making a small circle, landed on the residence's territory. The landing was captured on a video by the correspondent.

Meanwhile, most opposition protesters left the area near the palace.

The protesters are now marching towards the Minsk Hero City Obelisk.

