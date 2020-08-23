Helicopter Lands On Territory Of Presidential Palace In Minsk
Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 09:50 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) A helicopter landed on Sunday on the premises of the presidential palace in the Belarusian capital, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.
Earlier, the correspondent reported that protesters approached the residence, where riot police were deployed.
The helicopter flew from central Minsk and, after making a small circle, landed on the residence's territory. The landing was captured on a video by the correspondent.
Meanwhile, most opposition protesters left the area near the palace.
The protesters are now marching towards the Minsk Hero City Obelisk.