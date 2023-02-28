UrduPoint.com

Helicopter Makes Hard Landing In Russia's Murmansk Region, Crew Safe - Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) A Mi-8 helicopter with nine people on board made a hard landing in Russia's Murmansk Region, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that all the crew and passengers were safe.

"At 15.01 Moscow time (12:01 GMT)... the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the Murmansk Region... received a message about a hard landing by a helicopter en route from Krasnoshchelye village to Lovozero village. There were nine people on board, of whom three were members of the crew," the ministry said.

A rescue team arrived at the scene and transported the survivors on snowmobiles to Lovozero.

Later in the day, the head of the region's health ministry, Dmitry Panychev, told Sputnik that medical personnel had examined those rescued and found only mild injuries.

"Passengers and members of the crew of the Krasnoshchelye-Lovozero flight were promptly provided with medical assistance. Two ambulance brigades were sent. Patients were examined. They sustained mild injuries," Panychev said.

First Deputy General Director of the Vologda Aviation Enterprise Alexander Vorobyov told Sputnik that the Mi-8 was technically operational, but the flight was carried out in extreme weather conditions, resulting in the hard landing.

