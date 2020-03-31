UrduPoint.com
Helicopter Of Chinese Army's Hong Kong Garrison Crashed During Training Flight - Gov't

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 09:38 PM

Helicopter of Chinese Army's Hong Kong Garrison Crashed During Training Flight - Gov't

A helicopter belonging to the Hong Kong garrison of the Chinese armed forces crashed on Monday during a training flight in the special administrative region of China, the government of Hong Kong said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) A helicopter belonging to the Hong Kong garrison of the Chinese armed forces crashed on Monday during a training flight in the special administrative region of China, the government of Hong Kong said on Tuesday.

"A spokesman for the Security Bureau said today (March 31) that a notification was received from the Chinese People's Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison (the Garrison) today to inform the Security Bureau of an accident involving a helicopter of the Garrison which occurred in the afternoon of March 30 during the Garrison's flight training operation conducted in the area of the Tai Lam Country Park," the statement said.

The incident did not result in any injuries among residents or damage, but the government has not disclosed the number of people who might have perished aboard the crashed helicopter.

The command of the garrison has launched an investigation into the incident.

