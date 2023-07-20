Helicopter Pilot Dies in Canada While Fighting Wildfires - Emergency Preparedness Minister

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 11:11 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The Canadian Minister for Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said on Thursday that a helicopter pilot had perished while fighting wildfires in the province of Alberta.

"Firefighters know the risks they face in the line of duty, but they serve our communities selflessly in spite of them. The loss of a helicopter pilot supporting firefighting effort in Alberta is a tragedy. His memory will be cherished and his sacrifices will not be forgotten," Blair said via Twitter.

Earlier, Canadian media reported, citing Transportation Safety Board (TSB) spokesperson Chris Krepski, that a helicopter involved in a firefighting operation in Alberta had crashed on Wednesday in the northwestern part of the province, killing the one individual on board.

Two TSB investigators are reportedly en-route to the crash site located in a marshy area 87 miles from Peace River, to collect information and assess the incident.

There are currently 117 active wildfires in Alberta of whom 17 are out of control, according to the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard. The province has recorded 870 fires since the beginning of the year.

