Helicopter, Possibly One Missing Since Saturday, Located In Kamchatka - Emergency Services

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Rescuers have located a burned-down helicopter near Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy in Russia's Far East; it is likely the exact same helicopter that went missing in Kamchatka Territory on Saturday, emergency services told Sputnik.

"At 12:05 local time [00:05 GMT on Sunday] ...

we located the remains of the burned-down helicopter in the Chapayevka forest area. ... According to preliminary information, it could be the missing helicopter," a spokesperson from the local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

On Saturday, Kamchatka emergency services told Sputnik that a helicopter with two people on board went missing after departure from the town of Yelizovo.

