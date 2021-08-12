(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, August 12 (Sputnik) - A helicopter carrying tourists, which crashed in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory, fell into the Kuril Lake, an emergencies service source told Sputnik.

According to preliminary information, there are tourists on board; huntsmen working on the territory of the Kronotsky Nature Reserve saw the helicopter falling.