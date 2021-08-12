(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, August 12 (Sputnik) - The Mi-8 helicopter, which crashed in the Kronotsky Nature Reserve in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory, lies in the Kuril Lake at a depth of 100 meters, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

The helicopter fell into the lake Thursday. According to preliminary information, there were three crew members and 13 passengers, including a child, on board. At least eight survivors were found at the crash site, the Vityaz Aero airline told Sputnik. A rescue operation is under way.

"It sunk to a depth of about 100 meters," the source said.