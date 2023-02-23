Helicopter With Iranian Sport Minister Crashes in South of Country - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) A helicopter with Iranian Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi crashed in the city of Baft, in the southern province of Kerman, Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.

The helicopter crashed while landing near a sports complex in the city of Baft. The minister was immediately hospitalized along with the rest of the passengers and helicopter pilots to a local hospital, according to the news agency.