Helicopter With Iranian Sports Minister Crashes In South Of Country - Reports

Helicopter With Iranian Sports Minister Crashes in South of Country - Reports

A helicopter carrying Iranian Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi has crashed in the southern province of Kerman, Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) A helicopter carrying Iranian Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi has crashed in the southern province of Kerman, Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.

The helicopter crashed while landing near a sports complex in the city of Baft. The minister was immediately hospitalized along with the rest of the passengers and crew, according to the news agency.

Esmail Ahmadi, an adviser to the sports minister, did not survive the crash, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, citing Kerman's deputy governor.

Kerman governor Mohammad-Mahdi Fadakar said, as cited by the Fars news agency, that there was a total of 13 passengers and crew on board. He also said that the minister and the rest of the surviving passengers sustained injuries but were now in a "stable condition," adding that the cause of the crash was being investigated.

