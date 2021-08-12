PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, August 12 (Sputnik) - A helicopter with tourists crashed in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory, emergencies services told Sputnik.

According to preliminary information, the helicopter crashed in the area of the Kronotsky Nature Reserve.

There have been no reports about casualties yet.