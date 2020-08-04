Helicopters Extinguishing Massive Fire After Blast Hit Beirut Port in Lebanon

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Lebanese authorities mobilized helicopters to distinguish the blaze that engulfed the Port of Beirut in Lebanon following a strong explosion, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Shortly earlier, the Sputnik correspondent reported a power blast in Beirut's port area.

It began as a short bang, five minutes later white and black smoke occurred and then a powerful blast followed, launching a heavy stream of red smoke into the air.

Preliminary reports suggest at least six people were killed and hundreds of others wounded as the explosion wave reached residential houses miles away from the epicenter.