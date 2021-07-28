UrduPoint.com
Helicopters Respond To Forest Fire In Turkey's Antalya Province - Regional Authorities

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Fifteen helicopters are attempting to extinguish a strong forest fire in the Manavgat area of Turkey's Antalya province on Wednesday, the provincial administration said.

"We are trying to take control of a massive fire in the Manavgat area.

Two planes, 15 helicopters, six bulldozers and 106 fire engines are involved in extinguishing the fire," the administration said in a statement.

A video shared by the NTV broadcaster shows black smoke above the Manavgat town near residential buildings. The fire reportedly broke out in the afternoon in the nearby forest area. Authorities have ordered the evacuation of three residential areas due to the approaching fire.

