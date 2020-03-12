HELIOS Laser Weapon System Passes Critical Design Review for US Navy - Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The High Energy Laser with Integrated Optical-dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) system has passed its Critical Design Review (CDR) process with the US Navy, Lockheed Martin announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Lockheed Martin and the US Navy moved one step closer to integrating a laser weapon system onto an Arleigh Burke destroyer after successfully conducting a CDR for the HELIOS system," the company said.

This year, HELIOS will undergo system integration in Moorestown in the US state of New Jersey -the base for Aegis Combat System development for the past half century, Lockheed Martin said.

"The HELIOS system will then be tested at the Wallops Island Navy land-based test site which will significantly reduce program risk before being delivered to a shipyard for integration into an Arleigh Burke destroyer next year," the company said.

HELIOS will then become an integrated component of the ship's Aegis combat system, Lockheed Martin added.