HeliRussia 2020 Exhibition To Start In Moscow September 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 06:30 AM

HeliRussia 2020 Exhibition to Start in Moscow September 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The HeliRussia 2020 international exhibition of the helicopter industry, at which the leading Russian and foreign aviation enterprises will present their new military and civilian products, is starting on Tuesday at Moscow's Crocus Expo exhibition center.

The event, held under the auspices of Russia's Industry and Trade Ministry, will be held on September 15-17.

The Russian Helicopters company, state special military equipment exporter Rosoboronexport, the United Engine Corporation and other companies will take part in it.

