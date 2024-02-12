'Hell falling': Fear and grief in Rafah after deadly Israeli raid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Majed al-Afifi was just 40 days old when he was killed, his uncle told AFP in Rafah where Israeli forces bombed multiple homes while rescuing two Gaza hostages.

"We heard the bombing without warning," said Said al-Hams, 26, in Rafah refugee camp.

His nephew, a twin, "was born exactly 40 days ago and was killed", while their mother was wounded.

The newborn is among around 100 people killed by Israeli forces overnight in Rafah, according to the health ministry in Gaza.