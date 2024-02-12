'Hell Falling': Fear And Grief In Rafah After Deadly Israeli Raid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Majed al-Afifi was just 40 days old when he was killed, his uncle told AFP in Rafah where Israeli forces bombed multiple homes while rescuing two Gaza hostages.
"We heard the bombing without warning," said Said al-Hams, 26, in Rafah refugee camp.
His nephew, a twin, "was born exactly 40 days ago and was killed", while their mother was wounded.
The newborn is among around 100 people killed by Israeli forces overnight in Rafah, according to the health ministry in Gaza.
Recent Stories
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
More Stories From World
-
Relatives of rescued hostages appeal for Gaza deal to free others22 minutes ago
-
'NATO cannot be an alliance a la carte,' says EU's Borrell1 hour ago
-
Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash2 hours ago
-
Kelvin Kiptum: Eternal marathon star2 hours ago
-
Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash2 hours ago
-
Chile on green hydrogen investment hunt in Europe2 hours ago
-
Pakistan makes 'significant progress' towards polio elimination by 2026; Munir Akram2 hours ago
-
'The New Look' explores dark origins of French fashion2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates represented Pakistan ..2 hours ago
-
China's procuratorates, supervisory organs enhance linking mechanism to improve case handling3 hours ago
-
China's newly registered ABS products hit 101.11 bln yuan in value last December3 hours ago
-
Domestic comedy "YOLO" tops China's box office chart3 hours ago