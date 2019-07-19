UrduPoint.com
'Hell' Of Japan Fire That Killed Dozens At Anime Company

Kyoto, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Details emerged Friday of the horrifying blaze that ripped through a Japanese anime firm, killing dozens including people who tried in vain to reach the roof, but the motive for the suspected arson remained unclear.

Eyewitnesses described a fire that was like "looking at hell", after a man apparently doused the production company office in the city of Kyoto with flammable liquid and set it alight.

Experts and firefighters said the blaze would have raged uncontrollably throughout the structure almost instantly, leaving the dozens of people inside with almost no chance of escape.

That was borne out by the grim toll: 33 dead, with dozens more injured, including several in critical condition.

The attack appeared to be among the worst violent crimes in decades in famously safe Japan.

