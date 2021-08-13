UrduPoint.com

Hellman & Friedman Snaps Up German Pet Supplier Zooplus

Fri 13th August 2021 | 07:29 PM

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :German online pet supplies market Zooplus said on Friday that it had agreed a takeover by American fund Hellman & Friedman that values the company at around $3.5 billion.

The private equity fund will undertake "a voluntary public takeover offer at a price of 390 Euros ($458) per share", Zooplus said in a press release.

The price was "34 percent above the company's all-time closing high" and values the company at "approximately 3 billion euros".

Founded in 1999, Zooplus manages an online platform focused on the sale of pet food and supplies, with a presence in 30 European countries.

Driven by a boom in pet adoption and the closure of traditional retailers during the pandemic, the Munich-based company saw its sales increase by 18 percent in 2020 to 1.8 billion euros.

