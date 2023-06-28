Helping humanity: Around 3,500 scouts deployed to assist pilgrims during Hajj

The Saudi Arabian Scouts Association (SASA) has managed deployment of more than 3500 scouts hailing from different parts of the Kingdom to assist and support pilgrims to perform their Hajj with ease

MAKKAH, , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 )::The Saudi Arabian Scouts Association (SASA) has managed deployment of more than 3500 scouts hailing from different parts of the Kingdom to assist and support pilgrims to perform their Hajj with ease.

A large number of dedicated individuals, regardless of age or gender, gather in the Holy City and devote their time and energy to support pilgrims.

According to SASA here on Wednesday, the scouts are classified into two age groups: the advanced scout category and the ranger's category.

The advanced scout category consists of scout members aged between 15 and 17. The ranger's category comprises individuals aged 18 to 22, including scout leaders (150 of whom are women) and friends and pioneers of SASA.

The scouts help pilgrims by guiding them, assisting them, and ensuring that they reach the holy sites or their designated camps.

The scouts have been distributed among government-related entities, such as the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Commerce, Makkah municipality, Hajj Security Forces, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Project for the Utilization of Hady and Adahi.

The scouts affiliated with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah primarily focus on assisting lost pilgrims by providing guidance and directions, ensuring they reach their designated camps safely. This year, there are 150 women among the scout leaders.

Meanwhile, a scout and the general supervisor of the SASA media committee said one of top priorities is to promote essence of volunteerism and foster a sense of national identity among scouts, rangers, and scout leaders.

"We also strive to present a positive and vibrant portrayal of Saudi scouts serving pilgrims." The scouts underwent extensive practical training in civil defense, first aid, physical fitness, rescue operations, security awareness, and firefighting.

In collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, the scouts are responsible for coordinating the pilgrims' access to the ministry's offices in the holy sites and distributing Hajj-related books and publications in various languages.

Those working with the Ministry of Commerce are tasked with monitoring the prices and quality of food items available in the holy sites. They also oversee the validity of licenses granted to vendors and cooperate with ministry teams to investigate cases of potential commercial fraud.

The scouts working with the Makkah municipality ensure vendors on site are following all rules. They also work together with the Ministry of Health to help direct pilgrims to healthcare facilities.

The Islamic Development Bank engages scouts in coordinating the arrival of pilgrims at the slaughterhouses, offeringon-the-go guidance, and overseeing the movement of pilgrims from their accommodations to the Jamarat.