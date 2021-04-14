UrduPoint.com
Helsinki Already Invited Putin, Biden To Meet In Finland - President's Office

Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:12 PM

Finland has passed through diplomatic channels an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to hold a potential meeting on its territory, the office of the Finnish president told Sputnik on Wednesday

On Tuesday, Putin and Biden held a phone conversation to discuss bilateral ties, and the US side proposed to hold a personal meeting in a third country in the foreseeable future. The phone call was initiated by Washington.

"Finland has always been ready to offer its diplomatic services. Regarding this potential meeting, we have expressed our readiness to organize it to both sides," the office said, adding that "the invitation had been passed through diplomatic channels before yesterday's conversation."

Helsinki has already hosted a number of high-level meetings, including between the leaders of the USSR and the United States and, more recently, between Putin and then-US President Donald Trump in 2018.

