HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The Finnish Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday its decision to temporarily close the office of the Consulate General of Finland in the Russian city of Petrozavodsk, saying there is currently no need in the office.

"The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has decided to temporarily close the Petrozavodsk Office, which operates under the Consulate General in St. Petersburg. The temporary closure of the office means that its activities will be suspended until further notice. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs estimates that at present Finland does not need an office in Petrozavodsk due to a significant decrease in the office's core tasks. The office may be reopened later, if necessary," the ministry said in a statement.