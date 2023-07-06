Helsinki OKs Keeping Restrictions on Entry of Russians, Issuance of Visas Indefinitely

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Finland has approved the preservation of indefinite restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into the country and the issuance of visas to Russians, according to the decisions of the government released on Thursday.

"The government is making a decision in principle on the guidelines for keeping entry restrictions for Russian citizens in order to ensure Finland's international relations," the government said in a statement.

The decision aims at creating conditions to continue the indefinite suspension of non-essential trips of Russian citizens to Finland and transit traffic through Finland to the rest of the Schengen countries, as well as limiting the issuance of visas in Russia, the statement added.