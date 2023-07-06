Open Menu

Helsinki OKs Keeping Restrictions On Entry Of Russians, Issuance Of Visas Indefinitely

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Helsinki OKs Keeping Restrictions on Entry of Russians, Issuance of Visas Indefinitely

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023)  Finland has approved the preservation of indefinite restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens into the country and the issuance of visas to Russians, according to the decisions of the government released on Thursday.

"The government is making a decision in principle on the guidelines for keeping entry restrictions for Russian citizens in order to ensure Finland's international relations," the government said in a statement.

The decision aims at creating conditions to continue the indefinite suspension of non-essential trips of Russian citizens to Finland and transit traffic through Finland to the rest of the Schengen countries, as well as limiting the issuance of visas in Russia, the statement added.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic Finland Government

Recent Stories

NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key ..

NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key Stakeholders

16 minutes ago
 EDGE expands its portfolio with acquisition of lea ..

EDGE expands its portfolio with acquisition of leading cybersecurity company, Or ..

26 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution enabling publi ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution enabling public benefit association, private ..

27 minutes ago
 OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 202 ..

OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 2023 Asia Mobile Awards in recogn ..

60 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent in ..

Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent incidents of Islamophobia

1 hour ago
 World Investment Report confirmsUAEâ€™s position a ..

World Investment Report confirmsUAEâ€™s position ascompelling destination for gl ..

1 hour ago
Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother- ..

Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother-in-law

2 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to add ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to address community health

2 hours ago
 High-time for nation, State institutions to join h ..

High-time for nation, State institutions to join hands in making country progres ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

3 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

3 hours ago
 Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

4 hours ago

More Stories From World