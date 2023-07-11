Helsinki Police Expect 2 Protests When Biden Arrives - Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The police in Finland's capital have been informed of two protests scheduled for the period of US President Joe Biden's visit, Finnish media reported on Tuesday.

Under Finnish law, the organizers of protests, demonstrations and other mass events are obligated to notify the police.

Finnish broadcaster YLE reported that Helsinki police had been notified of two demonstrations that would take place on Thursday, when Biden is expected to attend the US-Nordic Leaders Summit.

One of the protests will be against US policies in general and will be attended by about ten participants.

The broadcaster noted that these are the same people who had previously opposed coronavirus vaccination.

The other protest will be against the deployment of NATO bases in the country, with up to 60 participants expected, the report added.

The police have warned of severe traffic restrictions in the center of the Finnish capital and of possible temporary street closures, which could take up to 40 minutes.

On Monday, the Finnish Presidency said that Biden will arrive in Helsinki on Wednesday evening.