Open Menu

Helsinki Police Expect 2 Protests When Biden Arrives - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Helsinki Police Expect 2 Protests When Biden Arrives - Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The police in Finland's capital have been informed of two protests scheduled for the period of US President Joe Biden's visit, Finnish media reported on Tuesday.

Under Finnish law, the organizers of protests, demonstrations and other mass events are obligated to notify the police.

Finnish broadcaster YLE reported that Helsinki police had been notified of two demonstrations that would take place on Thursday, when Biden is expected to attend the US-Nordic Leaders Summit.

One of the protests will be against US policies in general and will be attended by about ten participants.

The broadcaster noted that these are the same people who had previously opposed coronavirus vaccination.

The other protest will be against the deployment of NATO bases in the country, with up to 60 participants expected, the report added.

The police have warned of severe traffic restrictions in the center of the Finnish capital and of possible temporary street closures, which could take up to 40 minutes.

On Monday, the Finnish Presidency said that Biden will arrive in Helsinki on Wednesday evening.

Related Topics

NATO Protest Police Visit Traffic Helsinki Same Finland Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical ..

Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical question to PM

25 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

32 minutes ago
 Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

1 hour ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

1 hour ago
 SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

1 hour ago
 PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

1 hour ago
Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

1 hour ago
 All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

2 hours ago
 Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

2 hours ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

3 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakist ..

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits f ..

State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits from KSA: Dar

3 hours ago

More Stories From World