Helsinki Police Update Tally of Those Detained in Independence Day Demonstrations to 13

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The number of those detained in Helsinki has climbed to 13 as the capital city played host to a significant far-right demonstration and subsequent counter-rallies on Finland's Independence Day, police said on Friday.

"In total, 13 people have been arrested," the Finnish police wrote on Twitter.

On December 6, Finland celebrates its 102nd Independence Day.

Earlier in the day, law enforcement officers reported about five people detained in Helsinki's subway.

In the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations, Helsinki police banned a planned march by the far-right Towards Freedom movement, due to take place on Friday.

The movement is alleged to be a successor to the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement, which was temporarily banned by the Supreme Court in March. Police believe that the two groups have the same members.