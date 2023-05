Helsinki Receives Notice From Moscow on Termination of Agreement on Military Assessment

Finland on Tuesday received a notification from Russia on termination of bilateral agreement concerning additional evaluation visits for military assessment from June 1, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Finland on Tuesday received a notification from Russia on termination of bilateral agreement concerning additional evaluation visits for military assessment from June 1, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said.

"Today, Finland received information from Russia that from June 1, the bilateral agreement between Russia and Finland on additional military assessment visits is terminated," the ministry said.