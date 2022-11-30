Hungary has promised to ratify NATO membership of Finland and Sweden in early February, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said Wednesday

"Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto conveyed a message from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that Hungary would ratify NATO membership without any problems in early February.

It was a positive signal. The Hungarian parliament is occupied with other matters," Haavisto told a briefing.

The meeting of the foreign ministers of Sweden, Finland and Hungary took place on Wednesday in Bucharest during the meeting of NATO diplomats. Hungary and Turkey are the only ones out of 30 NATO states that have not yet approved the membership of the two new candidates.