UrduPoint.com

Helsinki Says Hungary Vowed To Ratify Finland, Sweden's NATO Membership In February

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Helsinki Says Hungary Vowed to Ratify Finland, Sweden's NATO Membership in February

Hungary has promised to ratify NATO membership of Finland and Sweden in early February, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Hungary has promised to ratify NATO membership of Finland and Sweden in early February, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said Wednesday.

"Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto conveyed a message from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that Hungary would ratify NATO membership without any problems in early February.

It was a positive signal. The Hungarian parliament is occupied with other matters," Haavisto told a briefing.

The meeting of the foreign ministers of Sweden, Finland and Hungary took place on Wednesday in Bucharest during the meeting of NATO diplomats. Hungary and Turkey are the only ones out of 30 NATO states that have not yet approved the membership of the two new candidates.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Turkey Parliament Bucharest Sweden Finland Hungary February From

Recent Stories

Number of Non-Domestic Sexual Violence Up by 24% i ..

Number of Non-Domestic Sexual Violence Up by 24% in France in 2021 - Interior Mi ..

49 seconds ago
 White House Says Continues to Assess Ties With Riy ..

White House Says Continues to Assess Ties With Riyadh, Expects Discussion With C ..

51 seconds ago
 Biden Ready to Use US Military to Stop Iran From A ..

Biden Ready to Use US Military to Stop Iran From Acquiring Nuclear Weapon - Spec ..

55 seconds ago
 Sullivan to Meet Senate Lawmakers to Discuss $38Bl ..

Sullivan to Meet Senate Lawmakers to Discuss $38Bln Funding Request for Ukraine ..

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine embassy employee in Madrid 'lightly' injur ..

Ukraine embassy employee in Madrid 'lightly' injured by letter bomb

5 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar, Kamran Tessori discuss rehabilitation w ..

Ishaq Dar, Kamran Tessori discuss rehabilitation work in flood affected areas in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.