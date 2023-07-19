Open Menu

Helsinki Says Russian Consulate General In Turku To Stop Work From October 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Helsinki Says Russian Consulate General in Turku to Stop Work From October 1

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Finland withdraws its consent to the activities of the Russian Consulate General in Turku starting October 1, 2023, the office of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday.

On July 6, Russia declared 9 employees of Finnish diplomatic missions personae non gratae and decided to revoke its consent to the activities of the Consulate General of Finland in St.

Petersburg starting October 1.

"Finland will withdraw the consent given to Russia on the work of its Consulate General in Turku from October 1, 2023. The Foreign Ministry has notified the Russian Ambassador about this," the statement said.

The status of the Russian Consulate in Mariehamn was also discussed at the meeting of the foreign ministry, the statement read.

Related Topics

Russia Mariehamn Turku St. Petersburg Finland July October From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Arab, ..

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Arab, Islamic nations on new Hijri Y ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues retirement of Dr. Abdullah Su ..

Sharjah Ruler issues retirement of Dr. Abdullah Suleiman Al Naqbi

2 minutes ago
 UAE participates in G20 Labour, Employment Ministe ..

UAE participates in G20 Labour, Employment Ministers’ meeting

32 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid arrives in Jeddah to attend 18 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid arrives in Jeddah to attend 18th Consultative Meeting of the ..

32 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Liwa Date Festival, review ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Liwa Date Festival, reviews latest technologies in palm ..

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs AED16 mil compensation for l ..

Sharjah Ruler directs AED16 mil compensation for land owners

1 hour ago
UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Chivalrous Knight 2&#03 ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Chivalrous Knight 2&#039; highlights humanitarian bon ..

2 hours ago
 Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability ..

Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability: Marriyum

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

5 hours ago
 DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distributi ..

DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distribution power division complex

5 hours ago
 DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for i ..

DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for its commitment to inclusive tra ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framew ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framework for RTA

6 hours ago

More Stories From World