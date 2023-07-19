Helsinki Says Russian Consulate General in Turku to Stop Work From October 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Finland withdraws its consent to the activities of the Russian Consulate General in Turku starting October 1, 2023, the office of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday.

On July 6, Russia declared 9 employees of Finnish diplomatic missions personae non gratae and decided to revoke its consent to the activities of the Consulate General of Finland in St.

Petersburg starting October 1.

"Finland will withdraw the consent given to Russia on the work of its Consulate General in Turku from October 1, 2023. The Foreign Ministry has notified the Russian Ambassador about this," the statement said.

The status of the Russian Consulate in Mariehamn was also discussed at the meeting of the foreign ministry, the statement read.